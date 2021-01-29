Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Suzanne Khan attend Goldie Behl’s birthday





Producer and Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl turned a year older on January 24 and it was attended by close friends of the couple from the industry and outside the industry.

Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Suzanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Gayatri Joshi were among others to attend the private bash.

Sharing adorable picture with the birthday boy, Sonali wrote, "Happy Birthday Husband ?? @goldiebehl."

Goldie Behl twinned with son Ranveer Behl cut cake.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish his dearest friends on his birthday, "Happy Birthday my friend @GOLDIEBEHL. Have a super duper year mere dost. ??." (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Twitter)

Suzanne Khan dressed in black clicked with his girl gang including Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. She captioned the photo, "Girls just wanna have fun." She also clicked selfie with Gayatri Joshi. She also posed with other guests.



















