Hrithik Roshan buys two sea-facing apartments for Rs 97.50 crore





Superhero Hrithik Roshan has purchased two sea-facing apartments for Rs 97.50 on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. The apartments are on the the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building and spread over 38,000 square feet.

While one apartment is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-storey home. The family will get to enjoy 6500 sq ft terrace.

The ‘War’ actor shelled so much amount to get an uninterrupted vide of the Arabian sea. Hrithik Roshan will also have an access of 10 parking slots in the building.

The ‘Krrish’ actor paid Rs 67.5 crore for the duplex, which is spread over 27534 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floor of the building and paid Rs 30 crore for the 14th floor apartment, measuring 11165 sq ft. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the registration of the apartments.

On the work front, the actor is looking forward to start the shooting of 'Krrish 4', the fourth installment of the successful franchise.