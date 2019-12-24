Hrithik Roshan as Lord Krishna, Deepika Padukone as Draupadi in 'Mahabharat'





Hrithik Roshan will play Lord Krishna and Deepika Padukone will enact the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s ‘Mahabharat’. The mammoth mythological saga will be bankrolled by Deepika Padukone.

A source close to the project informed Deccan Chronicle, “Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik’s, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.”

Deepika Padukone had told IANS, “I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant.”

This is the first time two great actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen on-screen and the fans are very excited.

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of ‘Chhapaak’ helmed by Meghna Gulzar.with she film, the ‘Piku’ actress debuted in production.