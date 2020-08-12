Hrithik drops sweet comment on Suzanne’s childhood picture





Suzanne Khan has shared an adorable childhood picture and Hrithik Roshan dropped a sweet comment.

The black-and-white photo shared by the designer featured her father Sanjay Khan and her siblings - jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, actor Zayed Khan and interior designer Simone Arora. Little Zayed is seen sitting on Sanjay’s lap, while the three sisters stand around them.

“Once upon a time, in a family home in Juhu.. #pricelessmoments,” Suzanne captioned the photo. Her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment saying, “Too sweet.” Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Too cute,” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans also showered love on the cute photos. “Omg!! you looked like Hrehaan,” one user commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji. “So cute pic childhood best memories you look so cute sussane,” another wrote.