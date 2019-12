Sound editor Nimish Pilankar, who has worked on ‘Race 3’ and recently released movie ‘Housefull 4’ and Marjaavan passed away on Sunday due to brain hemorrhage. He was 29.

Journalist-filmmaker Khalid Mohamed took to Twitter to share the news of Pilankar’s demise. He wrote, “Sound technician NIMISH PILANKAR,aged 29, passed away. Blood pressure shot up ldng to brain haemorrhage. Technicians r backbone of Bollywood cinema. But does anyone care? It’s hi time the various associations, producers n stars who have more swag than sense did. Right now.”

Many celebrities expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Housefull 4 actor, Akshay Kumar mourned Nimish’s demise, “Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Actor Vipin Sharma also expressed his condolences.“Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar,” he wrote on Twitter.

Richa Chadha shared on Twitter, “Tragic! Condolences to family. Technicians ARE the backbone. But they aren’t treated at par with others, even though their jobs are both technical and creative! Even ‘technical awards’ are held sooner, or on another date, as though they should be grateful for them. Sigh.”

Censor Board member and director Mrunalinni Patil posted on Twitter, “Sound technician, Nimish Pilankar, aged 29, has passed away…of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get credit?”