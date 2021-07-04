Hit jodi Govinda-Raveena to reunite, shares pic of ‘grand reunion’





Bollywood’s hit jodi Govinda and Raveena Tandon is again coming together after a long gap to entertain their audience. They will be seen for a project together.

Sharing a few selfies together, Raveena captioned the Instagram post: "The Grand reunion !#backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon... #kisidiscomienjaayein." In the picture, Raveena can be seen in yellow outfit while Govinda was dressed in formal, white shirt and a tie.

In the past, Raveena and Govinda have worked together in films such as "Dulhe Raja", "Rajaji" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" amongst others.

Soon after she posted the pictures, many of Raveena and Govinda’s fans and friends dropped comments expressing their excitement for the project. Amy Billimoria wrote, “Ooo can’t wait to see it” and Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “Yeah how cool is that… waiting.” Fans expressed how they cannot wait to see Govinda and Raveena sharing the screen space again. One of their admirers tagged the duo as the “best jodi of 90s”. Another said, “For sure one of the most successful on-screen pairing of Bollywood."

Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.