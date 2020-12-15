His sob story starts again, Kangana reacts to Hrithik’s legal move





Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut past spat sprung again. The ‘Krrish’ actor asked to transfer his FIR against the ‘Queen’ actress from Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit, due to lack of progress in the case.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s legal move.

“His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (When will you stop crying over a small affair)?” Kangana wrote in a tweet.

Hrithik’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani recently wrote to the Mumbai Police claiming that there has not been any progress in the case since his client has filed case in 2016.

“Our client also met top police officers when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016,” states the letter sent by the actor’s lawyer to Mumbai Police.

The spat all started when Kangana referred to Hrithik as her ‘silly ex’ in an interview. Since then, the two sent legal notices to each other.

Ahead of the release of his film ‘Super 30’, Hrithik spoke about the status of the legal proceedings, “I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either. Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened’ people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new’ and ‘refreshing audacity’, without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India.”