Hina Khan’s father dies of cardiac arrest, actress rushes to Mumbai





Television star Hina Khan’s father passed away today due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Hina was in her hometown, Srinagar when her father suffered cardiac attest and she immediately rushed to Mumbai with family members. The actress was clicked at Mumbai airport with family members.

Hina's close friends and colleagues from the industry like Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani expressed their condolence on social media. Kanchi Singh, Hina'sYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared the sad news on her social media handle by sharing a picture of Hina with her father. She wrote: "Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

Eijaz Khan tweeted, "Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye," he tweeted.

Nikki Tamboli, who also worked with Hina Khan during Bigg Boss 14, tweeted, "I was so sorry to hear about your father's passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he'll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever. My deepest condolence to you and your family."

Actor Hiten Tejwani also paid his condolences on Twitter.

Our deepest condolence to the deceased family!