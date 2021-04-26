Hina Khan tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine





Television star Hina Khan has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and she has quarantined herself at home.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor took to Instagram account to share the news of Covid diagnosis. The statement shared by Hina Khan on Monday read: "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions."

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," read the full statement.

Her team also released a statement on her Instagram profile on Monday evening. The actress has "home quarantined herself and has been taking all necessary precautions”.

Her industry colleagues send recovery wishes for Hina.

Television actor Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Praying for you and the family. Stay Strong HK." Aamir Ali said, "Take care." Bharti Singh commented, "@realhinakhan take care dear stay strong wishing u a speedy recovery." Suyyash Rai said, "Pl tc Heena , wishing u a speedy recovery !"

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Sahil Anand said, "Plz take care of urself @realhinakhan ...my prayers are with you and your family and you will recover soon don’t worry." Tina Datta said, "Get well super soon.. wish u a speedy recovery."

On last Saturday, Hina confirmed the reports of her father's death demise on her Instagram Stories. She said, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN."