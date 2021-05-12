Hina Khan tests negative for Covid-19





Television actor Hina Khan has confirmed that she has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

During an Instagram live chat, Hinaadmitted that she did not take precautions while travelling from Srinagar to Mumbai when she heard of her father's death.

Hina Khan said during the Instagram live chat, "I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive."

She added, "I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time." Hina thanked fans for their support and said, "Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for checking on me. I did not see all of it, but I got to know."

Hina also talked about her late father and said, "I am fine, I am very strong, I am my daddy's strong girl. I am wearing his T-shirt. He is there, everywhere."

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress also talked about her new music video, Pathhar Wargi that will be out on Friday. Hina later posted the chat on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Smile #DaddysStrongGirl #PattharWargi Releasing on 14th may."