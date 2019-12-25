Hina Khan shares sun-soaked bikini picture





Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are currently enjoying vacation in Maldives and the sultry actress shared sun soaked bikini picture from her Maldives vacay. Hina donned an orange floral bikini and wrote, 'Aaahhhh this smell of salt and sand... I am wild, beautiful within and free.. just like the sea.' Her Maldives trip is filled with adventures. She tired scuba diving and enjoyed local delicacies, had floating breakfast, beachside fine dining and so on.

The actress has also shared some new pictures in which she is posing in different way dressed in a blue skirt with an off-shoulder top. Hina captioned the picture as, "#MaldivianBlues."

Hina Khan made her acting debut with TV show titled ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. After eight years, she quite the show and participated in adventurous television show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. She participated on ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and became first runner-up. She also played the popular character Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’.