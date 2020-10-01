Hina Khan engaged to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Dubai





Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are dating for quite sometime and according to the latest grapevine, the couple got engaged in Dubai.

A close source informed that the actress is engaged to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Dubai. Confirming the news, a source informed,

"The gorgeous actress was in for a surprise in Dubai when beau Rocky Jaiswal went down on his knees before her in the midst of the desert with a stunning ring. The couple had stepped out in the morning to enjoy a hot air balloon ride over the desert when Rocky popped the question with a ring in mid-air. Hina loves adventurous stuff, but this was totally unexpected for the TV diva. "

A source further informed, "Rocky had meticulously planned it in advance. The hot air balloon ride was designed as an intimate affair. Hina loves such thrilling stuff, so he felt it would be perfect. There was champagne for the couple to raise a toast. When they came down, the actress was jumping with tears of joy rolling down her face."

It is said that Hina Khan and Rocky's family is super excited about this news. Official confirmation is awaited.

Earlier when the 'yeh rishta kya kehlata hai' actress was asked about Rocky, she said, "Rocky is very special to me, no doubt. We are best friends."

When probed further, she said, "At this point of time, I do not wish to elaborate on this aspect of my life. But if there is something about it that I want to talk about in public, I shall definitely do so."

O marriage question, Hina said, "I am not getting married for the next 3 years for sure."

Congratulation to the couple!