Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar, Gauahar Khan celebrates Eid





Television celebrities like Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar and Gauahar Khan also celebrated Eid with fervor. The actresses shared a glimpse of how they celebrated Eid festivities at home.

Hina Khan informed her fans how she celebrated Eid. She shared a video in which she made Hyderabadi mutton biryani and can be seen asking her father for Eidi.

'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim also shared picture of her Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 celebrations. Dressed in a pink and white salwar kurta, Dipika wrote, “Eid Mubarak.

Gauahar Khan also shared wishes and glimpses of Eid festivities. Wearing a pink and white garara, she wrote, “#EidMubarak Pyaar to everyone! Wearing this beautiful Eid gift from @monkandmei! Loved the suit @kedhar.gawde, made my eid!!! It was so comfortable that I even did my grand cooking in it!”

Sana Khaan posted a cute video of her with her mother. “Eid Mubarak to everyone from me n mamma… #sanakhan #eid2020 #momnme #love #peace #happiness,” it read.

Apart from the above celebrities Aamna Sharif, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mohsin Khan and Iqbal Khan also celebrated Eid festivities.