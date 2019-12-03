Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik as ‘Indian Idol 11’ judge





Following #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik has been thrown out from the popular singing show, ‘Indian Idol 11’. He was replaced by well-known singer Himesh Reshammiya.

On joining the show, Himesh said, "I was a part of 'Superstar Singer' and now my journey continues on 'Indian Idol 11'. 'Indian Idol' is not only one of India's longest running singing reality shows but also one of the most iconic one! I am extremely elated to be on the judges panel. From here on the responsibility only increases two fold. I have been following this season and I must say that this year has seen phenomenal singers come forward, who I am sure will create ripples in the Indian music industry."

Singer Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct. She started the camping against him and later Sony channel was bound to drop the singer from the show after women’s commission intervened. Singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, too, had accused him of sexual misconduct in the past.

Himesh Reshammiya has already shot an episode with co-judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. He was dressed in pink suit.

Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu were special guests on that particular episode.