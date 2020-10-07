Himanshi Khurana tests negative for COVID- 19

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Wednesday, 07th October 2020,22:10


‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Himanshi Khurana has been tested negative for coronavirus.

She shared the news by sharing a picture of her sitting on a couch in a pink night suit, Himanshi wrote, “Thankyou everyone for your good wishes and prayers.. I’m fit n fine now.”

Last month, Himanshi had informed her fans about testing positive for the coronavirus. She had written on Instagram, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening.”

She added, “I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.”


