Himansh Kohli tests positive for coronavirus





After family members, actor Himansh Kohli has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor's family members had been tested positive for the deadly virus on August 29.

He took to Instagram to share the news, “By god’s grace and your prayers, my family has started showing signs of recovery and is getting better at a good speed. A lot of times, we think we have the best immunity, nothing can happen to us, we are a fighter, etc. and we think we are taking all precautions at a pro-level. While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for Covid-19 yesterday, I tested positive.”

Kohli also asked his fans to take the virus seriously as it reached to one from anywhere. He wrote, "I don’t want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But, all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don’t take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it. I pray that it never reaches anyone of you, but, please be prepared, cause it can come from anywhere, and at anytime.”

When his parents and sister tested positive, Himansh wrote, “Since the last 2-3 days mom, Dad and my sister Disha were having symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever. Recently, we all got tested for Novel Coronavirus -- Mom, Dad, and Disha have tested positive with mild COVID 19 infection and I have tested negative. We are home quarantined, taking all precautions, and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and advice. Hats off to all the people working hard to make sure we are all safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon. Need your love and prayers.”

Sharing the note, Himansh wrote on Instagram, “I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don’t be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love. Love, #HimanshKohli.”