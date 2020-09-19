Himani Shivpuri gets discharged from hospital, clicks with ‘Covid Warriors’





Few days back, veteran actor Himani Shivpuri was diagnosed with Covid-19 positive and she was admitted to hospital. However, her health showed sign of improvement and she got discharged from hospital. While leaving the hospital, she gets clicked with ‘Covid Warriors’. Doctors suggested home quarantine for the actor.

“There is improvement in my health and doctors suggested I should be in home quarantine for 15 days and then I will get myself tested again,” Shivpuri told PTI.

On Friday, the actor thanked healthcare workers on her Instagram page. “A big thank you to our Covid warriors, the hospital staff, am back in home quarantine! Thank you all for your positive wishes,” Shivpuri had posted.

When Himani Shivpuri tested positive for the virus, she took to her Instagram account to share the news, she wrote, "Good morning, this to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested”.