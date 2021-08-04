He's home, Nick Jonas is back in Priyanka Chopra's arms





Married couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Choopra reunited after a gap. The couple has been away from each other due to their work commitments.

For the past few months, Priyanka Chopra has been in London for the shooting of her new project ‘Citadel’ while Nick Jonas was in Los Angeles. Now the singer has joined his wife at her London home. PeeCee shared adorable picture of their reunion. The photo showed the couple holding each other in arms.

The actress captioned the post, ‘He’s home’.

Fans showered loveon the lovey-dovey images.

A social media user commented: "Couple goals. God bless you both."

Another one wrote: "Adorable."

Before heading to London, Nick Jonas visited priyanka’s restaurant in New York, ‘Sona’.