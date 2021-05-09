Hema Malini's mourns the demise of secretary Makrand Mehta





Actor cum politician Hema Malini mourned the demise of her secretary Makrand Mehta due to covid complications.

Hema Malini penned a heartfelt note to pay tribute to her long-time secretary.

Sharing a picture with Makrand Mehta, the politician wrote, “With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever”.

Malini's daughter Esha Deol also condoled the death of Makrand Mehta, who was in his 80s.

"He was a member of our family & he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma @dreamgirlhema. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace," Esha Deol wrote.

Actor Raveena Tandon and singer Pankaj Udhas also offered their condolence.

"Heartfelt condolences OmShanti," Tandon said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to you and his family may his soul rest in eternal peace Om shanti," Udhas wrote.