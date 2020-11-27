Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana Deol gives birth to twin girls





Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol gives birth to twin girls.

The good news was shared on Ahana’s Instagram handle, "Sometimes miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls Astraia & Adea Vohra. Born on November 26, 2020. Proud parents Ahana & Vaibhavi Vohra. Excited brother Darien Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa & Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini & Dharmendra Deol." The news surely left fans of the senior star elated. Recently, Esha was snapped at Hinduja hospital and since then, fans had been wondering about the same.

Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra have a son Darian and now the twin girls complete their family. From the post, it is learnt that the excited parents named their twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra.

Elder sister Esha Deol recently spotted outside Hinduja hospital and fans are wondering what’s in store.

Ahana is yet to get discharged from hospital.

Congratulations to the parents and other family members!