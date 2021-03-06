Hema Malini gets Covid-19 vaccinem shares photo





Veteran actor turned politician Hema Malini gets the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The BJP MP from Mathura shared photo of her getting the vaccination from a nurse and informed that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai. "I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital," she wrote alongside three photographs from the vaccine centre.

Hema Malini sported a black printed top paired with a matching face mask. On Thursday, the 72-year-old actress had revealed on social media that she had registered herself to get the vaccine and urged others to do the same as well.

Apart from Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinki Roshan, Satish Shah also got vaccinated.