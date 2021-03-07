Hema Malini breaks into tears on ‘Indian Idol 12’





The Sunday episode of the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ shows veteran actress turned politician Hema Malini. The contestants sang Hema Malini’s hit tracks. Hema and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol send a special message to her mom and hearing so Hema moved into tears. Dressed in a green shimmering saree and matching ornaments, the MP from Mathura is seen wiping her tears.

“Aap log sab ke liye Hema ji ek dream girl hai lekin hum log ke liye (Hema ji might be ‘dream girl’ for all of you, but for us) she is not just the dream girl, she is our amma,” Esha added that dance is Hema’s ‘first love’.

Esha said she feels immense proud as her mother along with her and her sister Ahana Deol, have contributed in popularizing Indian classical dance and culture. “I am only proud and proud of you, and blessed to have a mother like you,” she added.

Wiping her tears away, Hema said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. Thanks for giving all these beautiful pleasures of life to me.”

On the show, Hema also opened up about her love story with Dharmendra. She revealed how her father initially tried to keep her away from Dharmendra. “Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends,” she said.

“I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father used to immediately sit next to me. But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit in the next seat,” she added.