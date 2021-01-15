Heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor spotted with sister Karisma





Kareena Kapoor Khan’s delivery date is quite close and the heavily pregnant actress is spotted with big baby bump with sister Karisma Kapoor. The preggers looks stunning in a green kaftan and tied her hair in a messy bun. After stepping out of her car, Kareena waved to the paparazzi. She donned a white mask.

While sister Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a red midi dress paired with a pair of black heels.

In August, the couple shared the good news of second child. Their statement read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. ?? Saif and Kareena”

Saifeena already has a son, Taimur Ali Khan, who was born to the couple on December 20, 2016 and now a new addition will complete their family. Met on the sets of Tashan, the two actors tied the knot in 2012.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.