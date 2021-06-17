He smiled at me and I just melted, Sara Ali Khan on meeting Kareena’s baby





In an exclusive interview, Sara Ali Khan opened up about meeting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn for the first time. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor said, “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."

After the newborn came home from hospital, Sara paid a visit to Kareena and the baby boy and she bought lots of gift for the baby. Pictures of her visit circulated on net.

Saif and Kareena were blessed with their second child on February 21st, 2021. The actress delivered her baby at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Grandfather and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor first confirmed the arrival of the baby. Later, Saif Ali Khan released a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Post the birth of their second child, Saif and Kareena moved to a bigger house just opposite to their old house. They are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.