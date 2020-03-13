He had severe backache, doing fine, Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s health





Saira Banu informed that Dilip Kumar had severe backache but he is doing fine now. She shared a video on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page, updating his fans about his health.

"Hello everyone, I am so happy to tell all of you that Dilip Saab is doing a lot better now. He had a very severe backache and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati Hospital. So, we checked it and came back. Sab Kuch Theek Hai (everything is fine). Allah Ka Shukar hai, Aap sab ki dua hai and we have your love, affection. We are so grateful to you and to God. God is kind. Thank you." Banu said.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also took to Twitter to inform the actor’s fans about his health condition. “Dilip Saab is doing well. Please don’t spread rumours,” he tweeted.

97-year-old Dilip Kumar has a career spanning of 5 decades. Dilip Kumar worked about 65 movies.

He is honoured with Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.