He cheated on me, Sana Khan on split with boyfriend Melvin Louis





Sana Khan broke-up with choreographer Melvin Louis and she accuses her boyfriend of cheating on her.

During an interview, Sana opened up about the reasons for her break-up with Melvin. Sana said, "I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since."

After breaking-up, she slips into depression. "I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since," read the article. Sana began her Instagram post by writing: "This is my first and it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out and speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation and showed so much love and respect but unfortunately I didn't get it from where I should have gotten."

"This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won't, no one will. He is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar and this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame and popularity," she added in her post. Sana also said that she's prepared for "fabricated" sides of the story but that her version is the "original content": "This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this."

Sana ended the relationship with Melvin Louis after she came to know that she came to know that Melvin moved on with another lady."I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he (Melvin) has already moved on with somebody else."

"A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That's when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it's not right on my part to reveal her name”, Sana Khan added.