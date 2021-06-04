HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G, slaps 20 lakh fine





Delhi High Court has dismissed her petition against 5G technology, calling it a ‘publicity stunt’. On Friday, the court has dismissed her petition and in addition slapped Rs 20 lakh as fine on the actress.

Court said that the actress also shared the link of the hearing beforehand on her social media account to gain media publicity. “Plaintiff has no personal knowledge of the plaint. I am surprised…,” said the judge.

Earlier this week, Juhi Chawla spoke to the media and said that she is not against any technological development in the country but its negative impact on people cannot be undermined. She was quoted as saying, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

On Wednesday, a virtual hearing took place and the hearing was interpreted by Juhi’s fans who sang songs from her movies like 'Ghoonghat ki aad se" from "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke".

"Please mute," said Judge JR Midha the first time. For two more times, the hearing was interpreted and the judge at last directed to identify the person identified and a contempt notice be issued.