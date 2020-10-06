Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for Covid-19





Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has been tested positive for coronavirus and he will stay in self isolation for 10 days.

The ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor took to Twitter account to share the news of his health on Monday night, “I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it’s mostly viral fever as lungs are super healthy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine COVID test just to rule it out”.

“My Aarogya setu app now says I am COVID positive! Okay then, guess it’s 10 days of isolation from here on,” Rane added.

Harshvardhan Rane wrote, "Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So see you on the other side with some great news, and good health!!! PS- please don't worry and please please don't send me 'whatsapp university' remedies 471 Just send your love to the TAISH team (sic)."

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane will be seen next in Bejoy Nambiar's ‘Taish’ co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.