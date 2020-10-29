Harshvardhan Rane admits breaking-up with Kim Sharma





Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane broke-up with Kim Sharma after dating for a brief period and the actor has blamed his break-up on his ‘DNA’.

Speaking to Times Now, Harshvardhan said, “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth,” he said. Joking about his break up, he quoted a dialogue from Rang De Basanti. “I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame. There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti - azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai. Bas Bejoy (Nambiar) sir banate rahe films, aur yehi hai mera relationship”.

Though the couple never officially spoke about their break-up, their publicist has confirmed that they split last year. “Yes, Kim and Harshvardhan are not together anymore,” they had said.

Harshvardhan, too in a cryptic post on social media informed that he is no more with Kim. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he had written.

In December 2018, Harshvardhan had confirmed that he was in a relationship with Kim. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he had said: “I will say I am a very open person. There’s nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course I am in a relationship, but it’s a personal space. I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it’s the jungles and stuff, it’s out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber café and STD booth, I don’t have anything to hide.”

Kim was previously married to businessman Ali Punjani and moved to Kenya. After few years, they legally separated.