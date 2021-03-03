Harshdeep Kaur, husband Mankeet Singh blessed with a baby boy





Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh were blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday.

The new mommy announced the good news by sharing an adorable photo of herself with her husband from her pregnancy diaries, in which Mankeet Singh can be seen holding a cute white outfit of their baby. She captioned the post, "It's a boy. March 3, 2021. And the adventure begins."

The post further reads, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy and Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived and we couldn't be happier!"

Harshdeep Kaur is best known for the popular tracks like Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Jugni ji from Cocktail, Bari Barsi from Band Baaja Baaraat, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan,Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti and Zaalima from Raees.

In February, singer Harshdeep Kaur posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump to announce her pregnancy: "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your blessings."

Last week, Harshdeep Kaur had an intimate baby shower ceremony which was attended by her friend and singer Neeti Mohan, her husband Nihar Pandya and few more friends.

Congratulations to Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh!