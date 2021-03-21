Harman Baweja weds Sasha Ramchandani in Anand Karaj ceremony





Bollywood actor-producer Harman Baweja tied the knot with girlfriend Sasha Ramchandani according to Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and relatives. The wedding was held in Kolkata.

While the groom donned a pink sherwani teamed with a white safa, the bride looked stunning in a silver and maroon lehenga choli.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish the newly married by sharing a wedding video. She wrote, “Congratulations ">#Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys”.

Raj Kundra shared a video of the baraatis dancing to the beats of Bollywood tracks.

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan’s actress wife Sagarika Ghatge also attended the wedding



Harman and Sasha had a fun-filled pre-wedding bash on Friday night attended by Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry and others.

The family will host a wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor-producer got engaged to Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony in December last year. The photos of the roka ceremony of the couple was shared on social media by Harman’s sister, Rowena. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.”

The roka ceremony was held in Chandigarh.

Congratulations to the newly married!

















