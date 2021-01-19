Harman Baweja to marry Sasha Ramchandani on March 21 in Kolkata





‘Love Story 2050’ actor Harman Baweja is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani, a health coach on March 21st in Kolkata. Preparations for the wedding is underway. The wedding will be a private affair in the presence of 50-70 close ones in attendance.

The family will host a wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor-producer got engaged to Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony in December last year. The photos of the roka ceremony of the couple was shared on social media by Harman’s sister, Rowena. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.”

The roka ceremony was held in Chandigarh.

Celebrities wished Harman and Sasha after the engagement. “Congratulations Sasha and Harman,” wrote Sagarika Ghagte. For the roka ceremony, Harman Baweja was dressed in a kurta-pyjama, while Sasha wore an ivory salwar kameez. The newly engaged couple could be seen beaming with happiness in the photos.

Talking about Harman’s fiancée, Sasha Ramchandani is a wellness coach.