Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani





Actor-producer Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony. The roka ceremony of the couple was shared on social media by Harman’s sister Rowena. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.”

The roka ceremony was held in Chandigarh.

Congratulation wishes are pouring in from every corner. “Congratulations Sasha and Harman,” wrote Sagarika Ghagte. While the ‘Love Story 2050’ was dressed in a kurta-pyjama, Sasha wore an ivory salwar kameez. The newly engaged couple can be seen beaming with happiness in the photos.

Talking about Harman’s fiancée, Sasha Ramchandani he is a wellness coach.