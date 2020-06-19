Hardik Pandya gifts roses to pregnant wife Natasa Stankovic





It was not too late when cricketer Hardik Pandya announced that he is expecting first child with wife Natasha Stankovic.

The cricketer is doing everything to keep the mid of Natasa rocking. He showered love on his pregnant wife with giant bouquet of roses.

Sharing a picture of his romantic gesture on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Roses for my rose,” followed by a heart emoji. She re-shared the picture on her own Instagram stories and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you.”

Natasa also shared pictures with Hardik and the roses in an Instagram post and wrote in her caption, “You will forever be my always. @hardikpandya93.” Several fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. “This can’t get any more romantic,” one wrote. “God bless you both,” another commented.

Amid lockdown, cricketer Hardik Pandya tied the knot with fiancée Natasa Stankovic and announced that Natasa is pregnant.

Sharing the good news, Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”.

In the picture, Natasa Stankovic flaunted her baby bump in a green dress. During their Dubai vacation last year, the couple got engaged. The cricketer proposed his sweetheart by going down his knees on a private cruise, in Dubai Marina, in the presence of his Bhaiya and Bhabhi Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma.