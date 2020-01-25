Hardik Pandya shares cute photo with fiancÃ©e Natasa Stankovic





Cricketer Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with fiancÃ©e Natasa Stankovic. His sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma and Sania Mirza liked the picture and left comment.

The cricketer gets engaged to girlfriend and actor Natasa during their Dubai vacation. The cricketer went down his knees to propose Natasha on a private cruise, in Dubai Marina, in the presence of his Bhaiya and Bhabhi Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma.

Natasha Stankovic flaunted her engagement ring. Pandya took to his Instagram account to share the news of his engagement to the former â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ contestant.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya captioned his post.

After the news was shared on social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring from cricketing world and Bollywood.

The coupleâ€™s exes Urvashi Rautela and Aly Goni also congratulated the newly engaged couple on their new innings.