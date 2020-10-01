Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turns two months





Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya Nanda has turned two months on September 30 and the proud parents celebrated the occasion. Natasa shared two pictures of the newborn.

Hardik, who is currently busy with the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 virtually wished his son. The cricketer posted a photo of Mumbai Indians themed cake with Agastya's name printed on it.

In the photos, Natasa was dressed in a black crop top with an off-white shirt-style sweater and a pencil skirt. Whereas the little munchkin looked adorable in a grey onesie with denim shoes.

“#2months Agastya” wrote Natasa in her Instagram post that Hardik shared in his Instagram stories. “Our son turns two months,” wrote Hardik.

Hardik and Natasa were blessed with their first child on 30 July 2020.