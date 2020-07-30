Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy





Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy. The ecstatic father shared the news on Instagram.

“We are blessed with our baby boy,” Hardik captioned a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face is however not visible in the photo. Congratulatory messages poured in from every corner. “Many many congratulations,”?actor?Sonal Chauhan wrote. “So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one,” actor-singer Sophie Choudry wrote. Actors like Athiya Shetty, Mandana Karimi and Sagarika Ghatke also wished Hardik and Natasa on the new addition to their family.

On May 31st, Hardik and Natasa had announced the news of her pregnancy in Instagram posts, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,”

Natasa has been sharing her baby bump pictures throughout her pregnancy journey.