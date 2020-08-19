Hardik Pandya kisses wife Natasa Stankovic, Instagram removes pic





Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy on July 30th and the couple has always been treating their fans with their lovey-dovey images. But their recent Instagram picture which showed Hardik casting a peck on Natasa’s cheek was removed by Instagram for violating community guidelines.

Despite receiving lots of love reaction from fans, the picture was removed.

Natasha shared a screenshot of the removed picture on her Instagram stories with the caption, “#alreadymissyou @hardikpandya93,” and asked, “Seriously @instagram?” It showed ‘Post removed for harmful false information’ written alongside the photo. Instagram instead showed the notification, “Your post goes against our community guidelines - We removed your post because it goes against our community guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram.”

In the photo, both donned black outfit and the new mommy sported specs.

Natasha shared the same picture on Tuesday with no caption and it was again removed by Instagram. Hardik reacted to the post, “Hahaha love you.”

Hardik, who has been busy with daddy duties, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child. Sharing the picture of the toy car, the cricketer wrote, “Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya’s first Amg.”