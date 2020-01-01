Hardik Pandya confirms dating actress Natasa Stankovic





Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has made his relationship with actor Natasa Stankovic official. Hardik posted a picture with Natasha and captioned the photo as: “Starting the year with my firework.”

In the picture, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are seen holding hands. The actress looked stunning in a floor-length sequin gown with less accessories. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, opted for a brown velvet blazer.

The couple, who are playing hide and seek game till date has finally opened up about their relationship. Natasa was accepted by the cricketer’s family as she also attended Pandya’s family functions. The actress also attended Hardik’s brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri ‘s Diwali bash.

The new lovebirds also planned a Dubai holiday. A source close told, “Both of them have been planning a vacation for a while now. They planned to explore Dubai. Post this vacay, the duo will get back to work.”