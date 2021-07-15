Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra take their newborn son home





Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were blessed with a baby boy and the new parents took their newborn son home.

On Wednesday, the ecstatic parents were snapped with their daughter Hinaya outside the hospital. The trio posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital.

In the pictures, Harbhajan was seen holding the baby’s bassinet. Geeta was seen twinning with daughter Hinaya in white attires.

On July 10, Harbhajan Singh shared the good news of the baby’s birth with an adorable post on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full. Our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

In March this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child with an adorable pictures. The pictures had Geeta Basra, Harbhajan with their daughter Hinaya One of the pictures had Himaya holding a black T-shirt that had “Soon to be big sister” written on it.

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” Geeta Basra wrote alongside photos. Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015 after being in a courtship for five years. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in a Gurudwara in Jalandhar. They welcomed their first child, Hinaya in 2016 in London.