Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy





Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra turned parents for the second time. The couple welcomed a baby boy this morning.

The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share the good news, “We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby by. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."

The cricketer captioned the post, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka." Fans took to the comments section and congratulated the couple.

In March this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.The pictures have Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya with her. The baby is due in July, 2021 and her baby bump is quite evident. One of the pictures has Himaya holding a black T-shirt that had “Soon to be big sister” written on it.

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” Geeta Basra wrote alongside photos. Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015 after being in a courtship for five years. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in a Gurudwara in Jalandhar. They welcomed their first child, Hinaya in 2016 in London.