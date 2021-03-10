‘Har Funn Maula’: Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam ablaze the dance floor with sexy moves





Finally, the full song of 'Har Funn Maula' featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Elli AvRam was released today and the duo looks scintillating together. Aamir and Elli sets the dance floor on fire with sexy dance moves.

After a long time, the perfectionist is seen in a romantic track and fans are highly awestruck. No sooner the track was released, it garnered more than 1.55 lakh views within the first 20 minutes.

The dance sequence was picturized in a dance bar and Elli AvrRam was dressed in a raunchy shimmering outfit. Aamir’s first shot sees him smoking a pipe. Aamir Khan’s fans are enthralled to see their favourite actor in the lover boy image after a long time.

The song 'Har Funn Maula' has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan while the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is a part of Kunal Kohli's film 'Koi Jaane Na'. Aamir's friend Amin Hajee helmed the movie with whom he has worked in films like 'Lagaan' and 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'.

Aamir Khan wrote about the film and the song, "Amin, my friend, you have come a long way since Lagaan. Wishing Bhushan, T-Series and you, all the very best for Koi Jaane Na! Really enjoyed shooting for this song. What an awesome team you have. Ceaser, Bosco, Manoj, Dipankar, Avan, Nanao, Rushi, Manoshi, Ballu, Adele, Tanishk, Vishaal, Zara and above all Elli, who hides all the flaws in my dancing...Hope you all like the song, guys! This film is an exciting (hopefully! Amin don't let us down) suspense thriller Koi Jaane Na and is due for release in theatres on April 2."