Happy Republic Day: Bollywood celebrities extend wishes





Our Bollywood celebrities wished everyone on 71st Republic day. They took to their social media account to wish their fans on this special day.

Amitabh Bachchan led the industry to wish everyone on Republic Day. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient tweeted,“Gantantra diwas ki Shubhkamnaye (Republic Day greetings). Jai Hind".

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur was spotted holding the national flag and looked very happy.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher tweeted: “My dear people of Bharat. We all wish us all the warmest wishes and felicitations of the Republic Day. Crores of Indians have built this great country together. We will not allow it to be scattered. Bharat Mata Jai. Jai Hind.” At two minutes and one second, the video has the 64-year-old actor giving a brief talk on how India fought the colonisers and the victories and struggles that led us to the place we are in now.

“Despite different background and sharing different religion, Indian citizens gave their best to unite the country ..it is important to keep the country together, that showcases our power,” he added.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and wrote, “Happy Republic Day.”

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini shared a Republic Day poster on Twitter and wished, "Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else JAI HIN".

In the early hours of Sunday, actor Raveena Tandon, wish everyone on Republic Day. She shared a picture of her Wagah trip where she is seen standing along with many army personnel. The actor wrote: “Happy Republic Day to all of you. May the spirit of India keeps shining in your soul always.. Jai Hind. Ever grateful to those who sacrifice all and swear to protect. Our trip to Wagah. #2020.”

Taapsee Pannu also took to her Twitter handle to extend Republic Day wishes to the countrymen. “The day will be marked with celebrations all across the country.On 26 January 1950, India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution,” she wrote.