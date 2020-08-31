Happy Onam 2020: Malaika Arora, Amrita enjoy Onam feast with family





Every year, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are being treated by their mother Joyce Arora with delicious Onam delicacies. This year is also no exception, Malaika Arora and Amrita with her family arrived at their parents’ home and enjoyed the feast.

Served in a traditional manner on a banana leaf in a horizontal way, many items were placed. “Our table is set... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents’ home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread Onam Sadya..”

Amrita Arora’s husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan Ladak and Azaan Ladak also seen enjoying mouthwatering meals of Onam Sadya.

For the festivity, Malaika chose to wear simple salwar kurta in white teamed with white juttis.

Amrita Arora also went simple for the feast, she donned a powder blue kurta and palazzo set.

Pictures of Malaika, Amrita with family enjoying the Onam feast and the various mouthwatering delicacies are doing the round on net.

The Arora sisters industry friends can stop from commenting. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bipasha Basu commented on the tasty recipes at the family feast.

Bipasha Basu commented, “Yummy.”

While Sanjay Kapoor said, “That’s a lot of food.” (along with a tongue out and winking emoji)

Sophie Choudhry wishes on the festival. She noted, “Happy Onam you guys... @joycearora aunty that looks friggin awesome.” (along with red heart emojis).