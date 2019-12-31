Happy New Year: Anushka-Virat, Saif-Kareena, Varun-Natasha celebrate together





Three charming couples, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated New Year in Switzerland. They had a whale of time together in the foreign land. Anushka Sharma shared a group photo captioning, ‘Happy New Year’ with star and heart emojis.

The three handsome dudes dressed almost in a similar married, black pant, white shirt and black coat. Anushka dazzled in a thigh-high slit metallic dress while Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a all white fairy dress with ruffled sleeves. Natasha looked cute in a simple mini dress.

Anushka and Virat strikes a pose and they looked awesome together. while Kareena posed with Saif and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Few pictures and videos from the inside celebration was also shared. Saif, Kareena, Anushka, Virat and Varun wished everyone a very happy new year.







