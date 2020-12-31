Happy New Year 2021: Kareena, Alia, Gauri Khan and others wish fans





Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans ‘Happy 2021’. All wished for a Covid-free 2021 and looking forward to a wonderful New Year.

Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Time to reflect. Looking forward to a brighter year in 2021. @khemster2."

Malaika Arora hopes for a wonderful 2021. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyaa’ actress wrote, "Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year."

Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Last day of the year #goodbye2020."

"May we get back to our normal life and fight all viruses with our immunity and will power. Happy New Year to all my well wishers and fans. Happy 2021," the actress further said.

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared, "It's important that we respect the rules on lockdown & not let our need for revelry put more pressure on an already overstretched police force tonight.The virus still looms large.We need to help the authorities to help us. If we have rights,we have duties. Be vigilant. stay safe”.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better..."

"The year we haven't stop talking about ‘the year'...will remain a blurry mix of statistics, strange vocabulary, protocols, images and realisations. From shower curtains turning into hug-aiding equipment, to face recognition challenging the smartest of people and phones, a time with the most bizarre realities unifying and levelling us like nothing ever has. This revolution of the earth stirred our souls and churned our most primal instinct right to the top - survival," Nimrat Kaur shared on Instagram.

"Here's to a new dawn where the only win is the resilience of the human spirit. Farewell 2020, the biggest ever star of currently socially distant lives and social media, your tough love's here to stay! #OldNormalDreams #NewNormalSwag #BittersweetSymphony," the actress further wrote.

Anil Kapoor wrote: "2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more...I am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team...Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021!"

Kriti Sanon shared a video and wrote, "Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end! This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post Covid! Had to end the year with my fav form of workout: Pilates with my favvvv person @yasminkarachiwala."

Gauri Khan wrote, "FINALLY...2021. Happy new year”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us.. We love you all...Happy new year".