Happy Lohri 2021: Kangana, Taapsee, Kjo and others send warm wishes





As Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu is celebrated across the country, our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans. From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, celebs extended their warm wishes on this auspicious occasion.

Sharing throwback pictures of her childhood in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “In Himachal, we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021.

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram account to share her picture sitting around the bonfire, she captioned the photo, "Happy Lohri," and opted for the popular track 'Sundar Mundriye' as a background score for her picture. Isn't it a perfect way to wish a Happy Lohri?"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's Lohri also extend Lohri wish, "Something is cooking Cook going to show up on your table at 12:30pm !! HAPPY LOHRI."

Urmila Matondkar’s Lohri wish has protesting farmers angle. She wrote, "And a special thought n prayers for all the #Farmers n their families and some of them who have lost their lives during d protest. Folded handsFolded hands #?????? Folded hands

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on social media, “ #happylohri to one and all....may this festival ring in the positivity and light we all need.”