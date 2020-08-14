Happy Independence Day: Salman Khan sings ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’





On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, producer Atul Agnihotri has shared a video of superstar Salman Khan singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan”.

The video shows Salman singing the song with a chorus in the background. At the end of the short video, he does a namaste and salaam and signed off.

He donned a black shirt with sang behind a black background.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen hosting the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss 14'.