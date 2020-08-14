Happy Independence Day: Salman Khan sings ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 14th August 2020,23:08


On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, producer Atul Agnihotri has shared a video of superstar Salman Khan singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan”.

The video shows Salman singing the song with a chorus in the background. At the end of the short video, he does a namaste and salaam and signed off.

He donned a black shirt with sang behind a black background.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen hosting the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss 14'. 


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media