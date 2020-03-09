‘Happy Holi’: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone send wishes





Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans a happy and safe holi.

Rishi Kapoor wished his fans by sharing a throwback picture of his playing holi. The veteran actor wrote, “A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus.”

Taapsee Pannu wore on Twitter, “Happy Holi everyone ! Or rather I should say.... ‘Bura na maano Holi hai’ Spread Love n be happy !” she wrote, sharing a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted that the Holi holiday would boost the box office collection of her latest release Thappad.

Taran Adarsh had written, “#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ? 27.84 cr. #India biz.”

Sunny Leone wrote, “The Chaos of colors.”

Parineeti Chopra shared a video and wished her fans. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone announced that she is auctioning some of her favourite outfits this Holi, and wished everyone a safe and colourful Holi. “#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades! Here’s wishing you all a colourful & safe Holi!” she wrote.

Mallika Sherawat wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy & a colorful holi. #HappyHoli2020.” Sunny Deol also shared a Holi wish for his fans on Twitter.