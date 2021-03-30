Happy Holi: Rahul Vaidya, wife-to-be Disha Parmar share a kiss





Singer and former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar gets intimate during Holi celebration. Dressed in white outfit, colours smeared all over their dress and face. Their camaraderie caught everyone’s attention.

Posting the images, Rahul wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!”

Rahul also shared a video in which he is seen dancing with his girlfriend on the song ‘Ranjhana’ and playing holi.

Rahul and Disha are likely to get married soon. The singer revealed his wedding plan during a conversation with The Times of India, the singer said, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months.” About pre-wedding jitters, he said, “Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story began on Instagram in 2018 and soon they turned friends. Disha told TOI, “I liked a song by him and commented ‘Loved it’ on the post.” Rahul adds, “I thought itni sundar ladki hai toh mauka kaise chhod dete (laughs!). I messaged her, we started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. We hung out for the first time in Delhi while shooting for my single, Yaad Teri, in November 2018.”